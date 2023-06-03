'Irrespective Of Political Parties...': Congress Chief On Odisha Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the site of the train collision today.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged political parties across the spectrum to come forward and extend their help to those injured and to the families of the victims who died in the tragic train accident in Odisha.

At least 261 people were killed and around 900 were injured in a three-train collision in Odisha's Balasore late Friday night. The horrific crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train, making it one of the deadliest train accidents in the last two decades.

"Irrespective of the political parties, I request them to come forward & help...I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have to ask many questions to our great PM & Railways Minister. They have to answer why such things are happening and who is responsible for this but today we have to extend relief to the suffering people," said Mr Kharge as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Congress chief, who served as India's Railway Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government from 2013 to 2014, expressed his anguish on social media following the news of the crash in Balasore.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims." "We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations and provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help," he wrote on Twitter.

Congress leaders from across India have either arrived in or are en route to Balasore to offer their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent train accident, Mr Kharge said.

At 7 pm on Friday, the Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express, which had crashed and fallen onto the opposite track near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

Locals and emergency personnel worked together to rescue several people trapped under derailed coaches.

