Top Woman Cop Robbed Of Gold Jewellery At Gunpoint In Bhubaneswar

A case has been filed at the Kharavela Nagar police station (Representational)

Two criminals snatched a gold chain and other jewellery from a woman police officer at gunpoint in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

As per reports, the incident took place when DSP (Vigilance) Tanuja Mohanty was standing in front of her residence and the bike-borne criminals looted gold ornaments, including chain, earrings, and bangles, from her at gunpoint and fled.

Prasanna Das, the husband of the lady officer, while speaking to the ANI said, "Two men came on a bike. They enquired about an address from my wife, who was on the phone. After my wife replied saying she did not have any idea, they kept a gun on her head and started snatching her gold chain, bangles, and earrings. When I tried to come near to help her, they threatened to kill her and fled with the gold items."

A case has been filed at the Kharavela Nagar police station, after which a manhunt has been launched to arrest the criminals.

The cases of chain snatchings have been increasing in the city since the lockdown. Last week, the police arrested two chain-snatchers and recovered eight gold chains from them.