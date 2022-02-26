Odisha Records Lowest Daily Covid Cases In 2022

The daily positivity rate was 0.52 per cent, officials said. (Representational image)

Odisha on Saturday recorded the lowest daily coronavirus cases this year as 293 people tested positive, pushing the tally to 12,84,616, the Health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 9,056 as four more persons succumbed to the disease. The deaths were reported from Sambalpur district, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Deogarh district, it said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.52 per cent and 86 children were among those newly infected, a bulletin stated, adding that 56,549 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The infections are the lowest since 228 cases on December 31. The state had logged 345 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Friday.

There are 3,079 active COVID-19 cases as 585 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,72,428, it said. PTI HMB RG RG