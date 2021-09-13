Red Alert Issued In 7 Odisha Districts Due To Heavy Rains

IMD has issued an orange alert in six Odisha districts and yellow alert in eight districts. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert in seven districts, an orange alert in six districts and a yellow alert in eight districts for the next 24 hours due to heavy rains. IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains in 1-2 districts and flash floods as well.

"Odisha IMD issues red alert in 7 districts, orange alert in 6 districts, yellow alert in 8 districts for next 24 hours due to heavy rains. There are chances of heavy to very heavy rains in 1-2 districts. There are also chances of flash floods," Umashankar Das, a scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar told ANI.

The weather forecasting agency also confirmed that a depression has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Odisha coast.

"The depression is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha coast near Chandbali by the early morning of September 13," the official added.

