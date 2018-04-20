Minor Girl Raped By Relative For 2 Days In Odisha

The girl narrated the ordeal before her family members following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

All India | | Updated: April 20, 2018 19:54 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Minor Girl Raped By Relative For 2 Days In Odisha

The girl was abducted by the accused and kept in his house for two days where he allegedly raped her

Bhubaneswar:  A minor has been allegedly kidnapped and raped for two days by her relative in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Friday.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Munna Naik, 30, after the family members of the girl lodged a complaint on Thursday night.

As per the FIR, the class 6 student had gone to her uncle's house at Dumerapadar village on April 17 to attend a family function.

While returning, she was abducted by Naik and taken to his house, where he kept the girl for two days and allegedly raped her.

Naik later abandoned the girl on the roadside on Thursday evening.

Comments
The girl narrated the ordeal before her family members following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

"We have registered a case following the complaint of the family members. Further investigation is on," said Bianchi Prasad Dehuri, Bhawanipatna Sub-Divisional Police Officer.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Odisha rapeminor raped

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleMaya KodnaniHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................