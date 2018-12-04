Trains Disrupted As Protesters Demand Permanent Odisha High Court Bench

A total of 13 trains were cancelled in Odisha, 10 trains were short terminated, nine trains functioned on the diverted route and three trains were rescheduled on Monday.

All India | | Updated: December 04, 2018 11:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Trains Disrupted As Protesters Demand Permanent Odisha High Court Bench

The bandh affected normal life in western Odisha.


Balangir (Odisha): 

A 24-hour Maha Bandh was held in Odisha's Blangir on Monday over the establishment of a permanent bench of the Odisha High Court.

The bandh affected normal life in western Odisha. Train services were affected on various routes on Monday due to the bandh and Rail Roko called by the Co-ordination Committee of District Bar Association. All shops and business establishment also remained closed.

As per the office of chief public relations officer East Coast Railway, a total of 13 trains were cancelled, 10 trains were short terminated, nine trains functioned on the diverted route and three trains were rescheduled.

A 48-hour Maha Bandh was observed in western Odisha earlier as well.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

OdishaTrain scheduleodisha permanent high court bench

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Navy DayRajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesBulandshahrOppo R17 ProShare MarketTata Harrier

................................ Advertisement ................................