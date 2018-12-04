Trains Disrupted As Protesters Demand Permanent Odisha High Court Bench

The bandh affected normal life in western Odisha.

A 24-hour Maha Bandh was held in Odisha's Blangir on Monday over the establishment of a permanent bench of the Odisha High Court.

The bandh affected normal life in western Odisha. Train services were affected on various routes on Monday due to the bandh and Rail Roko called by the Co-ordination Committee of District Bar Association. All shops and business establishment also remained closed.

As per the office of chief public relations officer East Coast Railway, a total of 13 trains were cancelled, 10 trains were short terminated, nine trains functioned on the diverted route and three trains were rescheduled.

A 48-hour Maha Bandh was observed in western Odisha earlier as well.