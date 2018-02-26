Odisha Launches Scheme To Provide Free Sanitary Pads To 17 Lakh Students The scheme will be implemented by the health and family welfare department of the state at a cost of 70 crore per year, a senior government official said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Odisha will provide free sanitary pads to girls studying in Classes 6 to 12 in government schools. Bhubaneswar: As part of its initiatives to empower women, the Odisha government today launched a scheme to provide free sanitary napkins to school girls across the state.



The scheme will be implemented by the health and family welfare department of the state at a cost of 70 crore per year, a senior government official said.



"In continuation with our pro-women initiatives, I am happy to announce the scheme 'KHUSHI'. Under the scheme, the state will provide free sanitary napkins to 17 lakh girls studying in Classes 6 to 12 in government and government-aided schools," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told reporters.



In addition to school-going girls, the Biju Janata Dal government will also provide napkins to women in rural communities at subsidized rates, he said.



"I am sure this step will go a long way in promoting health and hygiene among adolescent girls and lead to higher retention in schools," the Chief Minister said.



Highlighting his government's pro-women schemes such as Mission Shakti and Mamata, Mr Patnaik said women have always been the focal point of development projects.



