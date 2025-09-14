Hostel Prank Lands 8 Children In Hospital, Their Eyes Were Sealed With Glue

In a hostel prank gone horribly wrong, eight students have been hospitalised in Odisha's Kandhamal district after their classmates put instant glue into their eyes when they were sleeping. The children's eyelids were sealed when they woke up. They are now under treatment. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the shocking case.

The incident has been reported at the Sevashram school in Kandhamal's Salaguda. The eight students of Classes 3, 4, and 5 were sleeping at the hostel at night when some of their classmates put instant glue into their eyes. The children woke up to pain and irritation, and found their eyelids were sealed. Their screams alerted the hostel authorities, who rushed them to a nearby hospital. They were later shifted to the district hospital in Phulbani for special care.

Chilling visuals show the boys with their eyes shut; some of them are seen crying. Doctors are seen carefully trying to separate the glued eyelids.

Doctors have said the adhesive had caused significant eye damage, but timely medical attention could prevent a permanent loss of vision for the children. One student has been discharged from the hospital, and seven others are under observation.

The Kandhamal district administration has suspended the school's headmaster, Manoranjan Sahu, on the grounds of negligence. A high-level inquiry has been launched to determine how such an incident occurred.

A district child welfare officer visited the hospital to check on the students. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Inputs by Dev Kumar Ghosh