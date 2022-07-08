Tusk-Less Elephant Found Dead After 3 Days In Odisha, Poaching Suspected

The jumbo might have been killed about three days ago, officials said. (Representational)

The carcass of a tusk-less elephant was found in Odisha's Ganjam district, said officials who suspect it to be a case of poaching.

The male jumbo was found dead in Kanduribadi forest in Ghumusar North division's Muzagad range on Thursday evening, they said.

"We're waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of the death," Ghumusar North divisional forest officer (DFO) Sudarshan Behera said.

The jumbo might have been killed about three days ago, he said.

"We suspect the poachers might have killed the animal for its ivory," another official said.

Forest officials launched a search to identify the suspects, he added.