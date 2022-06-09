Watch: Leopard Rescued From Well In Odisha Using Wooden Ladder

People have appreciated the rescue appreciation by calling it "great work".

A video of a leopard being rescued after it fell into a well has created a lot of buzz on social media. The incident took place in Odisha's Sambalpur district. The rescue operation was conducted by the state Fire Department.

According to a tweet by news agency ANI, the Forest Department informed the officials to initiate the process of rescue for the leopard. The tweet quoted a Fire Department official, “We got info about it from the Forest Department. We went to that place and rescued the leopard with the help of a wooden ladder.”

In the video, the leopard is seen getting hold of the ladder placed into the well by the officials. It then climbs out of the well and escapes into the nearby bushes.

#WATCH | Odisha Fire dept officials rescued a leopard that fell into a well near Hindol ghat in Sambalpur district



"We got info about it from the Forest dept. We went to that place and rescued the leopard with the help of a wooden ladder," said Fire officer Mishra Kishan (08.06) pic.twitter.com/v1XfrSlflP — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

The fire department's efforts have been praised by many social media users. People have appreciated the rescue appreciation by calling it “great work”.

A user lauded the smartness of the leopard that was able to climb up the ladder and escape. The comment read, “This one smartly figured out that the ladder was for climbing out.”

The news comes days after a clip of a baby elephant being rescued went viral on the Internet. The video caption, shared by IFS officer Praveen Kaswan, read, “At 1 AM teams got info of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in dead of night. By 5 AM he was rescued successfully. And then guided back to the family which was in the nearby forest.”

In the short clip, we see officials struggling to lift the baby elephant by tying a top around it. The ditch is widened using an excavator. The forest department received much praise for its efforts to rescue the baby elephant.

