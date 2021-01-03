Pangolin Rescued From Smugglers, Released In Forest Area In Odisha

Pangolin was rescued by an Athagarh Forest Division team in Cuttack from smugglers

A pangolin that was rescued by an Athagarh Forest Division team in Cuttack from smugglers a few days back, was released in the forest on Saturday.

While talking to ANI, Sasmita Lenka, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Athagarh said a total of 13 smugglers were arrested in the last one year in cases related to Pangolin smuggling.

"Few days back, we rescued one pangolin from some smugglers. It was in an ill condition. So, we kept it under our observation. The health condition of the pangolin was monitored for a few days and now it is fit to be introduced in the ecosystem and we relocated it in the reserve forest on Saturday," Ms Lenka said.

Odisha: A pangolin which was rescued by an Athagarh Forest Division team (Cuttack) from some smugglers a few days back, was released in the wild today. pic.twitter.com/cWF51unOFc — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

"Within the last one year, we have also arrested 13 smugglers in cases related to Pangolin smuggling," she added.