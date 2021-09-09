Odisha Assembly Passes Resolution To Rise Quota Cap, Conduct Caste Census

Odisha assembly passed a resolution to increase reservation ceiling beyond 50% (File)

The Odisha assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to increase the reservation ceiling beyond 50 per cent and conduct a caste-based census in the state.

A resolution in this regard was moved by ST, SC Development, Minorities and Backward Class Minister Jagannath Saraka in the House when the opposition Congress and BJP members were absent.

They had staged a walkout protesting against denial of permission by the Speaker to hold a discussion on the alleged mining irregularities in the state.

The House resolves to ask the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) to urge the Centre to increase the reservation cap beyond 50 per cent in order to accommodate the OBCs, the resolution said.

It also empowered the OSCBC to ask the Government of India to conduct a caste-based census.

Mr Saraka said the resolution will be sent to Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) for necessary action.

On the necessity of the resolution, Mr Saraka said the Odisha government was unable to implement several welfare schemes for the OBCs due to lack of proper data on the actual number of OBC people in the state.

This apart, in view of the Supreme Court's order that the maximum quota ceiling should not cross 50 per cent, the state government is unable to give proportionate reservation to OBCs, he said.

As the reservation for the STs in Odisha is fixed at 22.50 per cent according to their population ratio and SCs at 16.25 per cent, the OBCs are left with only 11.25 per cent of reservation though they are entitled to get 27 per cent of reservation, he said.

"Unless the upper limit of the quota is enhanced, the OBCs cannot be given proper reservation in proportion to their population," the minister said.

A caste-based census is also required for the state government to launch welfare schemes for the OBCs, he said.

However, the state government in its bid to conduct the panchayat and urban local body polls in 2022 has amended laws and made the reservation ceiling within 50 per cent.

The caste-based census demand has been gaining momentum in states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Parties like the RJD, JD(U) and the Samajwadi Party are the most vocal for it.

Earlier, the state government's demand for conducting caste- based census has been rejected by the Centre.

Recently, a delegation of the BJD MPs had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to conduct caste census.