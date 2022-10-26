'Odds Stacked Against Him But...': Anand Mahindra On Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to praise India-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak. The Chairman of the Mahindra Group said that Mr Sunak is extremely smart, articulate and focused.

Mr Sunak made history when he was elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. He is the youngest PM in the history of the UK. The news of his appointment as the new leader is of great pride for many Indians.

In his tweet, Mr Mahindra mentioned that chances are horrendously stacked against Mr Sunak, but whether he succeeds or fails, the lack of raw material will not be the reason.

Mr Mahindra tweeted, "The odds are stacked horrendously against him. But whether he succeeds or fails, it won't be for the lack of 'raw material.' This young man is super-smart, super-articulate and super-focused."

The odds are stacked horrendously against him. But whether he succeeds or fails, it won't be for the lack of ‘raw material.' This young man is super-smart, super-articulate and super-focused…#RishiSunakhttps://t.co/24HkrHftKo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 25, 2022

The tweet has accumulated more than 8,000 likes and several comments. A user wrote, "Very proud moment for all of us Indians and wish to congratulate the people of UK to elect a capable leader as their Prime Minister!" Another user wrote, "There would be so much to learn, if he able to revive the current British economy crisis."

"Not that it matters, but I will wait a bit to judge him. He sounds promising, though!"

Earlier, Mr Mahindra reacted to Rishi Sunak's confirmation as the United Kingdom's next Prime Minister.

Mr Mahindra quoted Winston Churchill's words as he wrote, "In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said '...all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw.' Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we're poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful."

Mr Sunak is Britain's former finance minister. With his appointment, he will not only become the first Indian-origin PM of the UK but also the first practising Hindu to hold the top job in the nation. Rishi Sunak is one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster and has a net worth of over 700 million pounds.