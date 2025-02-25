CAG Report Tabled In Delhi Assembly, 12 Opposition MLAs Suspended Amid Uproar

Twelve opposition MLAs - including the Aam Aadmi Party's ex-Chief Minister, Atishi, who is now Leader of the Opposition - were suspended from the Delhi Assembly Tuesday in a face-off with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party over an auditor's report into the alleged liquor policy scam.

Tabled this morning, the report by the Comptroller and Auditor-General, or CAG, is one of over a dozen alleging corruption by the AAP, which ruled Delhi till the BJP's election win this month.

Amid the row, a furious Atishi also attacked the BJP over the alleged replacement of Dr BR Ambedkar's photograph with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring she would continue to protest this issue till the photos are swapped back.