Nurse Molested By Patient During Late Night Shift At West Bengal Hospital

A disturbing incident of molestation has come to light at a Bengal hospital, at a time when the state government and police are already facing backlash over their handling of the horrific rape and murder at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. On Saturday night, a nurse at the Ilambazar health center in Birbhum was allegedly molested by a patient while on duty.

The accused, who was brought to the health center for treatment, reportedly touched the nurse inappropriately while she was administering saline.

The nurse alleged that the patient molested her while she was attending to him in the emergency department. The accused was accompanied by his family members at the time of the incident.

"The male patient misbehaved with me and touched me inappropriately in my private parts while I was just following the doctor's instructions. He also hurled verbal abuses at me," the nurse said, describing her ordeal.

"Such incidents occur due to a lack of security. Otherwise, how can a patient dare to do such a thing to someone on duty in the presence of his family members who do nothing to stop him," she added.

The incident sparked tension at the health center, prompting hospital authorities to contact the police. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the accused patient.

The incident comes weeks after the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The brutal crime has sparked widespread outrage, with the BJP demanding justice and criticizing the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged inaction.

In the aftermath of the incident, questions have been raised on how the accused Sanjoy Roy had unfettered access to every corner of the state-run hospital at all times of the day. Some reports have also said he would illegally arrange hospital beds and other facilities for patients in exchange for money.