'Facing Threats After Strong Criticism': Nupur Sharma Again Goes To Supreme Court Over Cases For Her Remarks On Prophet

Citing "renewed" threats after the Supreme Court's "unexpected and strong criticism" of her, suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma has again approached the court to halt her possible arrest and club nine cases filed across India over her comments on Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

She'd made made those comments on a TV debate show around two months ago, which led to a diplomatic row besides protests in India. The BJP then suspended her.

In an earlier plea, too, she'd requested the Supreme Court to club the FIRs, but the court made some scathing comments against her. She then withdrew that plea. In the new plea today — not yet listed for hearing — she has argued that "fringe elements have renewed" rape and death threats to her since then. She'd cited death threats in her earlier plea as well.

Saying that the first FIR was lodged in Delhi, she wants the others to be clubbed with it.