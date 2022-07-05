'Outrageous': Supreme Court Comments On Nupur Sharma Criticised By Former Judges, Bureaucrats, Veterans

Fifteen retired judges, 77 bureaucrats and 25 retired officers of the armed forces have criticised two Supreme Court judges for their comments against Nupur Sharma, the since-suspended BJP leader whose remarks on Prophet Mohammed led to protests and a diplomatic row.

Their open letter issued today says the two-judge bench's observation — that she is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country” — was a “virtual exoneration of the dastardliest beheading at Udaipur”. A tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was murdered last month by two men in what they termed revenge for "insult of the Prophet and Islam".

Nupur Sharma, who has alleged death threats, had sought clubbing of FIRs lodged against her in various states over her remarks on a TV show. But the Supreme Court, on July 1, not only refused her plea but also made some scathing observations. These were not part of the final order, though.

Those “unfortunate and unprecedented comments” from the bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J B Pardiwala “are not in sync with judicial ethos”, the open letter says, “Such outrageous transgressions are without parallel in the annals of judiciary.”

The judges had said Nupur Sharma's "loose tongue" had "set the entire country on fire", and that her comments were either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some "nefarious" activities.