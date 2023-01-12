Nupur Sharma, Threatened Over Prophet Remarks, Gets License To Carry Gun

Nupur Sharma had complained about receiving threats to her life

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate triggered protests and violence last year, now has a gun license.

Nupur Sharma was given the license by Delhi Police for self-protection after she requested it, officials said today.

She had complained about receiving threats to her life, even more so after the Supreme Court's scathing remarks in July asking her to apologise for "setting the country on fire" with her irresponsible comments on May 26.

Those who had come out in her support had also been threatened. At least two killings were linked to the controversy. Umesh Kolhe, a pharmacist who had backed her, was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati in June. Days later, a tailor in Udaipur who had supported Nupur Sharma on social media was hacked to death in his shop.

Her lawyer told the Supreme Court that there was "an ever-increasing threat to her safety" and that it is "a real and genuine threat".

There were instances like an Ajmer Dargah employee threatening on video to slit her throat and another UP resident abusing her and threatening to behead her.

The Supreme Court had said on Nupur Sharma in its July order: "The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."

The judges also said: "She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country."