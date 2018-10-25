Nun Heckled At Father Kuriakose Kattuthara's Funeral, Asked To Leave

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, a Catholic priest had issued a statement against Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

A nun who was at the forefront of protests demanding the arrest of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal was heckled and asked to leave the funeral of Kuriakose Kattuthara, a priest who had testified against the bishop was found dead in Punjab.

At his funeral this evening, people protested her presence and asked her to leave. She broke down and said he had been deeply hurt by the behavior.

"I know Father Kattuthara for many years. He treated me as his daughter. We have only stood for truth," she said.

Father Kattuthara's death comes days after Bishop Mulakkal reached Jalandhar from Kerala.

He was granted conditional bail on October 15 and had received a rousing welcome from his followers.

Doctors involved in his autopsy said they found no external or internal injuries on Father Kattuthara's body, and the cause of death will be revealed once the visceral report comes out. "The chemical analysis report will take around three months arriving, and the histopathology report will come in a month and a half. Only then will we have complete clarity on the cause of death," said Dr Jaswinder Singh with the Dasua Civil Hospital.