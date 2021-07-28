Number Of Terrorist Incidents Dropped In Jammu And Kashmir: Centre

MoS Home Nityanand Rai said this in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha (File)

The number of incidents of terrorist violence has come down in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, "The number of terrorist incidents has reduced during 2020 by 59 per cent as compared to 2019 and 32 per cent up to June, 2021 in comparison with the corresponding period up to June, 2020."

The question was put to the home ministry seeking details of the law-and-order situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the steps taken by it to improve the scenario.

"Shops and business establishments, public transport, government offices, educational and health institutions etc. are functioning normally in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon-and-search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations," the minister stated in his reply.

He added that security forces also keep a close watch on those who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them.

"The government has also continuously encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities, to wean them away from militancy. Adequate strength of forces are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for augmenting the counter-insurgency grid, strengthening internal security and maintaining law and order," Mr Rai said.

