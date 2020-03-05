Number Of Deaths In Last Week's Delhi Violence Rises To 53

The number of deaths in last week's violence in northeast Delhi has risen to 53. The violence had begun last Sunday after people for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed. Houses were burnt, people were shot dead and beaten to death in broad daylight until the situation was brought under control four days later.

The Delhi High Court today directed the police to publish details of all unidentified bodies brought to government hospitals following riots, news agency PTI reported.

The police have said 654 cases related to the violence have been registered, and 1,820 people have been either arrested or detained.