24 Districts In Assam Flooded, Chief Minister Speaks With PM Modi

Assam floods: The state has been battling floods and the coronavirus pandemic at the same time

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Sunday, officials said. The number of deaths due to floods rose to 84, with five deaths reported on Sunday. At least 24 districts in the state are still flooded.

A red alert has been issued for heavy rain in Assam till July 21. Officials said 108 wild animals have died at Kaziranga National Park, including eight rhinos.

The disaster management authorities said over 25.29 lakh people are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang and Baksa, among other areas.

Goalpara is the worst hit with over 4.53 lakh people displaced, followed by Barpeta with around 3.44 lakh people affected and Morigaon with more than 3.41 lakh people affected, news agency PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured all support to Assam in dealing with the floods.

Discussing the flood situation with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone, PM Modi also asked about the COVID-19 situation in the state and the ongoing efforts to douse the raging blaze at Oil India's Baghjan gas well in Tinsukia district.

"Hon''ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding #AssamFloods2020, #COVID19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning," Mr Sonowal tweeted.

Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 19, 2020

"Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state," he said.

An official at the Chief Minister's Office said Mr Sonowal informed PM Modi about all the measures the state has taken so far in dealing with the problems faced by the people.