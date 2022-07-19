Police Officer Run Over By Mining Mafia During Check In Haryana

In a horrifying incident that captures the terror of the mining mafia in Haryana, a senior police officer was run over by a stone-laden truck in Nuh today when he went to stop illegal stone mining.

Surendra Singh Bishnoi, a DSP rank officer, had reached the spot after receiving information that illegal mining was being carried out. He signalled a stone-laden truck to slow down, but the driver instead sped up and ran him over, killing him on the spot.

The accused are on the run and police have launched a search operation to arrest them. Top police officers, including the Inspector General of Nuh, have reached the spot.