NT Rama Rao Death Anniversary: Know All About Actor, Director And Politician

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh pays tribute to NT Rama Rao.

New Delhi: Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR or NT Rama Rao, was an actor-director who served as Andhra Pradesh's chief minister for seven years over three terms, from 1983 to 1995. He was the tenth chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and was Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader. He died on January 18, 1996 in Hyderabad at the age of 72, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. He was awarded the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri in 1968, recognizing his contribution to the Indian cinema.