Nripendra Misra Quits As Principal Secretary To PM Modi

Nripendra Misra, a UP cadre IAS officer, was seen as one of India's most powerful bureaucrats

Nripendra Misra, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closest aides and a member of his team since he came to power in 2014, has quit as Principal Secretary to the PM. He will continue for two more weeks on PM Modi's request. He will be replaced by PK Sinha.

In tweets, the Prime Minister called him an outstanding officer.

"Shri Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable," PM Modi tweeted.

He said Mr Misra had helped him not just on a personal capacity but was an important aide in the past five years.

"After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India's growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he wrote.

Mr Misra, 74, will work till the second week of September, said the PM, adding that he had expressed his wish to quit after the election but had continued on his request.

"The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister expressed his intention to be relieved of his assignment. Prime Minister has requested him to continue for two weeks," the government said in a press statement.

Mr Misra was seen as one of India's most powerful bureaucrats.

A UP cadre Indian Administrative Service officer, Mr Misra has been chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Telecom Secretary of India and Fertilizers Secretary of India.

When he joined the PM's office, he was given cabinet rank. The rules of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) were amended so he could join the government again after retirement.

On June 11, after PM Modi began a second term after a huge election win, Mr Misra was reappointed Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

