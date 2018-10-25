NRI Paraglider From Australia Dies In Himachal Pradesh After Crash

The paraglider, Sanjay KR Devarkonda, went missing after he took off from Bir Billing paragliding site yesterday and a rescue operation was launched to find him.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: October 25, 2018 15:04 IST
Paraglider Sanjay KR Devarkonda's body was found after six hours of search.

Mandi: 

An Australian man of Indian origin died in a crash during paragliding in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night.

His body was found after six hours of search near Joginder Nagar area and has been sent for post-mortem.

A Spanish paraglider Jose Lewis, who had been missing since five days, was found in Palampur yesterday.

Mr Lewis had taken a flight from Bir Billing in Kangra on Saturday and was reported missing since then. A rescue team was constituted by Baijnath SDM to find the paraglider. Food, warm clothes and medicines had been air-dropped, before he was airlifted.

In another incident, paraglider of Singaporean descent, Kok Choonk Na, was found dead in the Billing hills. His body was recovered by the rescue team.

A number of foreign and domestic paragliders have swarmed the valley in the run-up to the Paragliding Pre-World Cup to be held in Bir Billing from November 27. Over 160 paragliders are expected to turn up for the three-day event.

