Now, Sewage Bills Instead Of Water Bills For Delhi Hotels, Malls, Hospitals

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Delhi government will now charge hotels and large businesses based on sewage discharge instead of water meter readings. This aims to curb water theft and recover lost revenue

Delhi's hotels, shopping malls, banquet halls, private hospitals, and other large commercial establishments will now be billed on basis of the amount of sewage they discharge, instead of traditional water meter readings, the Delhi government has said.

Sources said for years, several big commercial establishments in Delhi have been using water without without paying the correct charges. This system of backwards calculation will enable the government to curb water theft and recover lost revenue that runs into hundreds of crores.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the government has no accurate data on the water consumption of many of these commercial entities. Many do not even have legal water connections or functional meters.

"Every drop will now be accounted for. The more sewage you release, the more you will pay for water. The free ride for those making crores using public resources is over," the minister said.

"This is not a tax. It's a question of responsibility. You cannot run massive profit-making operations on free public water and give nothing back. That will not be tolerated anymore," he added.

The government clarified that this rule will only apply to commercial violators. There will be no impact on residential buildings.

