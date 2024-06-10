Now, Marine Drive To Haji Ali In Just 8 Minutes As Mumbai Coastal Road Opens

The travel time will reduce to 8 minutes from 40-50 minutes

The second phase of Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road connecting Worli to Marine Drive, has been inaugurated on Monday.

The second phase was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Today, the second phase of Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road has been opened. This tunnel is 6.25 km long from Haji Ali and Amarsons. In the month of July, this will open till Worli. Advanced technology has been used in the construction of this tunnel. The travel time will reduce to 8 minutes from 40-50 minutes," he said.

The recently inaugurated Coastal Road in Mumbai connects Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Stretching over 10.8 kilometers, it includes a two-kilometer tunnel between Priyadarshini Park and Marine Drive. The first phase was inaugurated on March 11 by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022-23 allocated Rs 3200 crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.

As per BMC data, the coastal road project got the highest share of budget allocation by BMC for the year 2022-23 at 17 per cent followed by health at 15 per cent, traffic and road at 12 per cent and bridges at 9 per cent, stormwater drains at 8 per cent and Goregaon-Mulund Link road at 7 per cent share of the total budget.

