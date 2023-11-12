This Bridge From Assam Is 'Looking Like A Wow', Himanta Sarma Agrees

Kolia Bhomora Setu was built in 1987 over the Brahmaputra and connects Tezpur and Kaliabor

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the latest entrant to the "just looking like a wow" parade. Mr Sarma today used the viral caption while sharing breathtaking photos of the Kolia Bhomora Setu in Assam's Tezpur.

"So beautiful, So Elegant, Just Looking Like a WOW!" Mr Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing another photo of the bridge, Mr Sarma said, "The mighty Himalayas visible on a winter morning from Kolia Bhomora Setu, Tezpur. Low AQI & a pollution-free environment enable this crystal clear view, captured by Gautam Deka, of the magnificent mountain range located near the Arunachal-Tibet border."

Kolia Bhomora Setu was built in 1987 over the Brahmaputra and connects Tezpur in Sonitpur district on the northern bank with Kaliabor in Nagaon District on the south bank of the river.

The bridge has been named after the Assamese General, Kalia Bhomora Phukan.

Just 3 kilometres long, the bridge plays a key role in connecting the seven Northeastern states to the rest of the country.

To highlight the beauty of the bridge, Mr Sarma used the 'Just like a wow' trend which has taken the internet by storm. This trend is omnipresent and is gaining traction not only among celebrities and athletes but also among politicians.

It started with a video of a woman named Jasmeen Kaur enthusiastically selling salwar suits on Instagram. In the video, Kaur repeatedly uses the phrase "just looking like a wow" to describe the clothes, and her infectious energy and excitement quickly made the video go viral.