Now Hijab Row In Puducherry School. State Gets Complaints Against Teacher

Puducherry: SFI said the girl had been attending classes wearing hijab for 3 years. (Representational)

The Puducherry government's Directorate of School Education has asked the head of a government school in Ariyankuppam, Puducherry to enquire into the incident of alleged objection by a teacher to a Muslim girl wearing hijab while attending classes.

A spokesperson of the Directorate told news agency PTI on Tuesday that complaints were received from student outfits and other organisations to the teacher objecting to the student wearing hijab while attending the class.

"We want to know what has actually happened and further course of action would be decided after receiving a report from the school," the spokesperson said.

The Students Federation of India's Puducherry president Swaminathan said the girl had been attending classes wearing hijab for the last three years.

"Why is there objection now to the girl wearing hijab," Mr Swaminathan asked. He would present a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Wednesday seeking action against the teacher for objecting to the student.

Mr Swaminathan said that there were also complaints that some schools in Veerampattinam, Embalam and Tirukanoor were encouraging 'drills' similar to the ones conducted in RSS programmes.

"We want a detailed probe into this also and prevent intrusion of saffronisation of institutions with the active encouragement of a section of officials," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)