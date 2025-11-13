"Nothing Suspicious": Arrested Kanpur Doctor's Landlord In Delhi Blast Case

The detention of Dr Mohammad Arif, a senior resident doctor in the Cardiology department at the LPS Institute of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery in Kanpur, in connection with the Delhi blast case, has shocked his acquaintances.

Kanhaiya Lal, Arif's landlord in Ashok Nagar, near Fatima School, told ANI that there was nothing suspicious about the doctor's activities, even though he had stayed there for less than a month. He informed that Arif didn't use to meet anyone.

"He stayed here for less than a month. No one used to meet him. Two boys used to stay here- Abhishek and Arif. Abhishek introduced Arif, stating that he is my partner and a doctor in the cardiology department. A team of four people arrived and began to open the lock of Arif's room. My son asked who they were. They said we have come to take his belongings. My son allowed them to open the door after having a conversation with Arif. There was nothing suspicious about Arif's activities," Lal said.

Dr Rakesh Verma, Director of LPS Institute of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery in Kanpur, on Thursday said that the administration will ensure that each employee undergoes police verification thoroughly. While addressing a press conference, Verma said that Dr Mohammad Arif was a "bright student" who secured a "very good rank".

"He secured a very good rank- 1008. He was a bright student. We will ensure that everyone undergoes police verification. The administration will get police verification done for every employee on a personal level," he said.

Dr Awadhesh Sharma, a professor, stated that Dr Arif is a senior resident in DM/MCh Cardiology since August and left the premises yesterday evening after completing his duty.

Arif, a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir, has been detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Kanpur over an alleged connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed.

Sharma stated in a press conference that Arif had been living in a rented house in Kanpur's Ashok Nagar since there were no hostel facilities available during the early days.

"Every year, students from all over the country come here for three years of training in various courses. This time, in the first year of DM Cardiology, a doctor named Mohammad Arif Mir, whose father's name, according to our hospital records, is Ghulam Hasan Mir, joined us in August 2025 as a senior resident in the DM Cardiology postgraduate super-speciality course. This course is three years long," the professor said.

A medical student, identified as Mohammad Arif, has been detained by Uttar Pradesh ATS, from Kanpur, over an alleged connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed, officials said.

Dr Shaheen Saeed was arrested earlier in connection with the Faridabad arms and explosive haul case.

A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives.

