'All Is Fine If...': Minister Jabs Opposition Over EVMs, Poll Officials

Anurag Thakur said the Opposition raises questions only when they lose (File/PTI)

In a swipe at the Opposition's criticism over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the parties only have a problem when they lose. His remarks come a day after the Congress said it was "concerned" over Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation.

The Congress alleged that there is absolutely "no transparency" in how a constitutional institution like the Election Commission has been functioning and how the government "pressures" it.

Arun Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections schedule. His tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired next February.

The opposition parties make statements and raise questions on EVMs and the functioning of the Election Commission only when they "lose", Mr Thakur said.

All is fine if they win and nothing is fine if they lose, the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister said.

In the past, Congress and other opposition parties expressed concerns regarding EVMs used in polls.