"You Can Demand, But...": Manipur Chief Minister's Message To Protesters

On rumors about a possible leadership change in crisis-hit Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that it was not in his hands and his focus is on solving the problem in the state.

"Staying on as Chief Minister or resigning is not in my hands," Mr Singh told NDTV amid reports that a section of MLAs from his party and its allies are pushing for his removal.

Speculations about a leadership change have been rife since the BJP lost both seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress candidates wrested the seats from the ruling BJP and its ally Naga People's Front (NPF).

Mr Singh attributed the Lok Sabha mandate to a "rebellious situation" and acknowledged public anger over his handling of the crisis.

"BJP's vote percentage is not low. What we expected, we got. This time we got more votes than last time but lost due to the rebelling situation," he said.

"I know people are angry with me for our handling of the situation. We accept it. The situation is very complex. We are not fighting with an identified enemy," the Chief Minister added.

Tensions heightened in Manipur after ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis erupted on May 3 last year, yet previous attempts to sway the party leadership have failed to yield results. Over 200 people have died and 50,000 have been displaced in the ethnic violence, which has continued to fester.

The Kuki groups are now demanding a separate Union Territory, a demand that Mr Singh downplayed.

"Out of 16 districts, disturbance is only 2-3 districts. The crisis is not that big. There is public unrest, but I can proudly say that schools, business and traffic are working well," he told NDTV.

"Manipur is 2000 years old, and is now a proud state of India. Demand is a demand, but it cannot happen," he added.

Mr Singh also said that the Manipur issue is on the priority list of the new central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The situation in Manipur has been brought up forcefully again by the opposition in the Parliament, which has found a new voice after it managed to defy all expectations and stop the BJP short not just of its target of 370 Lok Sabha seats but even of the majority mark of 272. The INDIA alliance now has 232 members in the Lok Sabha and the BJP has 240, with allies making up the rest of the NDA's 293.