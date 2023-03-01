'Not Saying Who Will Lead...': A Congress Shift On Opposition Unity

Congress's new chief Mallikarjun Kharge today signalled a big shift in the stance of the party in terms of an opposition coalition -- one that was apparently decided at the party's just-concluded plenary session in Raipur.

"We are not naming a PM candidate. We are not telling who will lead. We want to fight together," Mr Kharge said in his address at the birthday celebrations of ally MK Stalin in Chennai.

"All like-minded opposition parties must come together in this fight against divisive forces. We should continue to strengthen our alliance ahead of 2024 polls," he added.

In earlier instances, as in 2019, the Congress had made it clear that it wishes to lead the alliance, upsetting key opposition leaders, especially the ones with Prime Ministerial ambitions. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao are two of the cases in point.