'Not Runners-Up, But Run-Up To...': Anand Mahindra To R Praggnanandhaa

Mr Mahindra's tweet has received more than 1 lakh views

R Praggnanandhaa, the 18-year-old from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, went down fighting valiantly to world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the final of the Chess World Cup. The entire nation has been in awe of the chess champ including industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra Group Chairman took to the microblogging website X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "You aren't the 'runner-up' @rpragchess This is simply your 'run-up' to Gold and to greatness. Many battles require you to learn & live to fight another day. You've learned & you will fight again, and we will all be there again...cheering you on loudly."

See the post here:

You aren't the ‘runner-up' @rpragchess This is simply your ‘run-up' to Gold and to greatness. Many battles require you to learn & live to fight another day. You've learned & you will fight again; and we will all be there again…cheering you on loudly. 🇮🇳👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #praggnanandhahttps://t.co/2L0U1cZD4E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2023

Since being posted, the post has received more than 1 lakh views and several comments praising Praggnanandhaa's skills.

A user wrote, "Incredible achievement, GM @rpragchess! At just 18, you've showcased a level of skill and tenacity that's awe-inspiring. Your performance against the world's best is a testament to your immense potential. Keep pushing the boundaries; the future is yours for the taking!"

Another user commented, "He's a brilliant player at such a young age. Praying success in future for #Praggnanandhaa and congratulations to #MagnusCarlsen."

"Hats off, Praggnanandhaa! Winning second place at the 2023 FIDE World Cup is just the beginning. Your humble attitude and amazing skills inspire us all. Keep rocking the chessboard! Nation is proud," the third user wrote.

Earlier, Mr Mahindra tweeted that his heart is swollen with pride. "Pragg @rpragchess makes Bigg Bigg news. My heart is swollen with pride. Bless this talented youngster and may he keep making us stand tall in the world of Chess (Chaturanga!) in the future," Mr Mahindra wrote.

Mr Mahindra also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the South Pole of the Moon.

"Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro, for teaching us how to aim for the stars. Making us believe in our own abilities. Showing us how to deal with failure and use it as a platform to rise again. And above all, making us proud to be Indian," he wrote.



