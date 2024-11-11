'Not Right': Indian Students After Canada Discontinues Popular Student Visa Scheme

Canada's move has left many aspiring students worried about their academic future (Representational)

Indian students have expressed concerns following Canada's recent decision to end its fast-track Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program.

The program, which allowed eligible students to obtain study permits more quickly, has been a popular choice for those seeking to study in Canada.

This abrupt move has left many aspiring students worried about their academic future.

A Chandigarh resident, who plans to study in Canada, voiced her concerns, saying, "I was trying to go to Canada but the situation is that Canada has stopped the visa. That was not right because many Indian population want to go abroad for studies and the politics that is being used in this is also wrong."

"It's not right to stop visas midway. There are so many opportunities and dream jobs we will miss out on," she added.

She also blamed political interference for the decision, adding, "Politics should not interfere."

Visa counselor Rahul Arora also expressed concerns, saying that this will negatively impact students' ambitions and dreams.

"This decision will definitely have a negative impact. I think that the children's ambitions and dreams of going forward and studying, the dreams that they have been trying for years, will be hit by that. And I think that this is an adverse decision for both the countries," he said.

The SDS, a popular program launched in 2018, offered faster processing for students from countries including India, China, Pakistan, Brazil, and others. It was abruptly ended on November 8.

The Nigeria Student Express (NSE) for Nigerian students has also been discontinued, though applications submitted before the deadline will still be processed under the SDS and NSE.

"The Student Direct Stream (SDS) was launched in 2018 to provide faster processing for eligible post-secondary students. The SDS was eventually opened to legal residents of Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam," said a statement by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The government has said that it is "committed to giving all international students equal and fair access to the application process for study permits."

"Canada's goal is to strengthen program integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process, as well as a positive academic experience," the statement by IRCC added.

Following this development, future applicants will be required to go through Canada's regular study permit processes, which will require a Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL) or a Territorial Attestation Letter (TAL) to study at designated learning institutions (DLIs) in the country.

This move comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, following allegations of India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, which India has denied.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)