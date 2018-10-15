Not Only Film Sector, There Is Sex Harassment In All Fields: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan said sex harassment cases have been reported from across all sectors

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday said the film industry should not be singled out by the #MeToo movement as sex harassment cases have been reported from all sectors.

When charges are being made, both sides should be heard for their versions, he said. "Don't single out the cinema industry. We have to understand it is prevalent in all fields," Mr Haasan told reporters at Chennai airport.

Actor Tanushree Dutta recently made sexual harassment allegations against actor Nana Patekar, with the matter being seen as the starting point of the #MeToo movement in India.

Subsequently, several people in the film industry have been accused of sex harassment.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam or MNM founder-president said women were coming out with "a problem" and if the accusations needed to be examined, it should be done.

It is now widely believed across the world that if such things came out in the open, there would not be any harassment in future, Mr Haasan said.

