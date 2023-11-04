'Not Jai-Veeru But...': Shivraj Chouhan On Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is holding an average of ten meetings a day.

The political discourse in Madhya Pradesh has taken a Bollywood turn. A few days ago, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh after Congress said they are like Jai-Veeru. Shivraj Chouhan alleged Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh were fighting over plundered booty. Now, he says that in Congress, there is no Jai-Veeru but Shyam-Chhenu from the movie 'Mere Apne', who fight for the control of a locality.

Shivraj Chouhan, 64, is contesting the most challenging election of his political career this time. He is holding an average of ten meetings a day. At every public address, he accuses former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of committing 11 sins and blames Congress of putting a stop to the schemes of his tenure. He accuses Congress' top leadership of dynastic politics. Sonia Gandhi is busy establishing her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi and, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh are following the same tradition, he says.

Referring to his Ladli Behna Yojana, meant to provide financial support women in the state, Shivraj Chouhan says the scheme is changing lives and promises that the current amount of Rs 1,250 will be increased to Rs 3,000 a month in a phased manner.

During Shivraj Chouhan's election campaign, NDTV spoke to him -

It seems like the Mahakaushal region is a big focus for your party. Is there any hope this time to make up for the previous defeat in the elections?

The BJP will break all the records till now in Mahakaushal, we will get a huge victory.

Apart from Mahakaushal, what is expected from other divisions and the entire state this time?

The entire state is our family. Those who have come here to meet me are not merely voters, they are my nephews and nieces. We are receiving the love and support of these people. The public support for BJP is huge in the state.

But this time, Jai and Veeru have also entered the politics of Madhya Pradesh. What about them?

For us, the public is god. Why are they hiding their real names? They should call themselves Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath. They call themselves Jai-Veeru but fight like Shyam-Chhenu.

What do want to say about Kamal Nath saying, "The wheel of justice will turn after 40 days" (Nyay ki chakki chalegi)?

At the moment, it seems like Digvijay Singh has crushed Kamal Nath under the chakki.

This time, there is an indication that your Chief Minister's chair might be in danger. Seven MPs from your party have been fielded, what do you have to say about that?

Bharatiya Janata Party has a mission. The party decides which worker will work where.

The Ladli Behna Scheme has created quite a buzz. The scheme is being referred to as a game changer. You also talk about it at every platform.

Sisters will always support their brother. I am the brother of all the women in that state. They are my family.

You also talk about many other schemes. Congress is also saying they will give Rs 1500 in Nari Samman. Whatever be the scheme, where will the money come from?

We have made complete arrangements to fulfil all our promises. The budget of Madhya Pradesh during Congress rule was Rs 21,000 crores, today it is Rs 3,14,000 crores.

What is your assessment this time, how many seats can BJP get?

BJP will win the highest number of seats in the electoral history of Madhya Pradesh till now.

If you become the Chief Minister again, you will touch Comrade Jyoti Basu's record of 23 years.

The only record I want to break is that of service.

Congress is talking about OBC census. You yourself come from OBC community. What is BJP's plan regarding this. There is also talk of returning to the old pension scheme.

Congress has nothing else to say, it only spreads confusion. BJP is a well-wisher of every class in the society, including OBC.

You are saying that you will give money directly to farmers and remove several subsidies, how is this possible?

We are considering this, we give many types of subsidies but it will be more beneficial if we give money directly into their account.

