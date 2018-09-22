Not Involved In Picking Indian Partner: France On Hollande's Rafale Claim: 10 Points

Indian government had chosen Anil Ambani's firm for Rafale deal, Francois Hollande had said.

New Delhi: After former French president Francois Hollande's bombshell that the Indian government had proposed Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the India partner in the multi-million dollar Rafale jet deal and not given them a choice, the French government on Friday night clarified that they were not involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners. The French government said their role was just to ensure the delivery and quality of the aircraft. "The French government is in no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners who have been, are being, or will be selected by French companies," a statement by the French government said.