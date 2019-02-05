'Not In Touch With Mamata Banerjee's Party For A Year': Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said his party BJD's statement was not on Mamata Banerjee

Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal today strongly reiterated home a point that it had made yesterday after confusion arose over its stand on the confrontation between the Kolkata Police and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the one hand, and the CBI and the Modi government on the other.

"No one from the TMC has been in touch with us for at least a year," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told reporters today.

On Monday, a statement by his party slamming the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was seen as its affirmative opinion on Ms Banerjee hitting back at the centre with her sit-in protest over the CBI's move to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in two chit fund scams.

Ms Banerjee had reportedly said she would consult the Odisha chief minister, who faces an approaching army of the BJP led by its chief Amit Shah, on how she would carry on her fight against the Modi government.

"Our party's statement on Monday had to do with events in our own state," Mr Patnaik told reporters when he was asked whether Ms Banerjee had spoken to him.

"Based on media reports on CBI issue, BJD would like to clarify that the statement by BJD on CBI is in relation to Odisha and overall issues confronting CBI at national level. Grouping BJD with some political parties because of this statement is incorrect and misleading," the BJD tweeted with its official handle on Monday.

The statement was seen to be referring to the CBI's recent notice to two BJD lawmakers and former ministers in connection with a chit fund case. Both the lawmakers have said they will respond to the CBI's notice, according to news agency PTI. Mr Patnaik denied he received a notice from the CBI, terming any media report on it as "absolute nonsense".

On Monday, the BJD tweeted, "Institutional integrity has to be restored after all this infighting. We are mature democracy & professionalism should be maintained in these issue. Even in Odisha sudden action of CBI just before Panchayat & General elections smacks of unprofessional conduct & political motives."

The BJD did not participate in the massive opposition unity rally organised by Ms Banerjee last month.

With inputs from agencies