'Not In BJP Yet': Hardik Patel Day After Quitting Congress

Hardik Patel said "wasted my three years in this party".

Gujarat leader Hardik Patel, who quit the Congress yesterday, said he "is not in the BJP yet" and has not taken any decision on joining either the BJP or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In another outburst against the Congress, he said there were many like him who were unhappy in the party.

"I am not in the BJP yet and have not taken any decision to go," Hardik Patel told reporters in Ahmedabad.

The Patidar leader quit the Congress on Wednesday with a stinging resignation letter targeting Rahul Gandhi, which said "top leaders" were distracted by their mobile phones and Gujarat Congress leaders were more interested in arranging chicken sandwiches for them.

BJP sources have talked about the 28-year-old leader joining the ruling party "within a week". The sources also claim he has been in talks with the BJP for two months.

Responding to speculation that he was joining the BJP or AAP, Hardik Patel said: "I have not taken any decision as of now on joining any political party, be it the BJP or AAP."

Criticising the Congress, he said the party never spoke on "issues concerning Hindus", such as the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) or on claims of a "Shivling" found at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

"The Gujarat Congress is too much into caste-based politics. I wasted my three years in this party," Mr Patel said.

He claimed the Congress had no vision and that leaders of the party were biased against Gujarati people - like "Adani and Ambani".

"Seven-eight people have been running the Congress for 33 years. Activists like me travel 500-600 km daily. If I go among the people and try to know their situation, the big leaders here try to disrupt this effort by sitting in their AC rooms," he railed.