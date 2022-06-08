"Not Enough": Hamid Ansari On Government Response To Prophet Backlash

Hamid Ansari, India's former Vice-President and a career diplomat, today indicated that the government's reaction to the Islamic backlash over the Prophet controversy falls short of what is required. More than 15 Islamic nations have condemned the derogatory comments about the Prophet by the BJP's national spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The Indian ambassadors summoned by these nations have responded saying it is the view of "fringe elements" and not the government. they have also pointed out that the ruling party has taken action against these leaders. The party also issued a strong statement.

Asked if the BJP is turning over a new leaf, Mr Ansari -- who has wide experience as a diplomat to some of these nations -- told NDTV that the "corrective has to come".

"For the embassy to issue statements is not enough. It is not enough for the official spokesperson to issue a clarification. This should have been dealt with at an appropriate political level," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"The Prime Minister could have diffused the issue but no one thought it fit to do this at an appropriate time," he added.

Asked what is at stake for India in the Gulf, he said there are 52 member countries of the OIC, "which is an important voting block in the United Nations".

"So it is not a question of a particular country taking opposition which offends us. It is a question of 52 members of the United Nations taking opposition on a matter which there was an uncalled for intervention by the spokesperson of a particular party," he added.