Prophet Row: Nupur Sharma Not To Be Arrested For Now, Says Supreme Court

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma cannot be arrested the cases filed against her for her comments on Prophet Muhammad, the Supreme Court said today. The court has asked various states to respond to her request to club multiple FIRs against her.

The Supreme Court will take up Nupur Sharma's request to club all nine FIRs against her on August 10.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Telengana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam are the states that have been asked to reply to her request.

Nupur Sharma's lawyer today told the Supreme Court that she was facing increasing threats to her life and so had been unable to seek any other legal recourse.