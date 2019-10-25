Not Bothered By Bypoll Results: Nitish Kumar After Janata Dal United Loses 3 Seats

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he was not bothered by poor bypoll results

Defeats in bypolls are always followed by victory in the next election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday, playing down the significance of the Janata Dal (United) losing three seats in by-elections in the state. The JD(U), which contested four of the five seats up for grabs, lost two - Simri Bakhtiarpur and Belhar - to rivals Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and another to an independent candidate. It was left with only the Nathnagar constituency.

Last year, when bypolls were held for two Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat, the JD(U) lost Jehanabad and Jokihat to the RJD, which also retained the Araria parliamentary constituency.

However, in Lok Sabha elections that were held in April-May, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which the JD(U) is a part, swept 39 of 40 seats in the state; the JD(U) won 16, the BJP 17 and the LJP 6.

Similarly, in 2009 by-elections, the NDA won only five of 18 seats on offer. The rest were divided between the RJD and the LJP, which were in alliance at the time, with the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and an independent candidate picking up the rest.

That defeat was followed by an emphatic win for the JD(U) in full Assembly elections the following year, when, allied with the BJP, the party claimed a total of 206 seats and the RJD with only 22 seats.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has promised to introspect on the poor results of the bypoll but tweeted assuring that the NDA will win big in Assembly polls expected in the state next year.

The silver lining in all of this is that Nitish Kumar is now unlikely to be subject to pressure from sitting MPs to field relatives in any future elections, with voters indicating distrust of dynasty politics - whether of the Congress or JD(U).

One after the other, candidates with links to elected leaders, toppled across the state. The list included JD(U)'s Ajay Singh in Daraunda. Mr Singh is the husband of Kavita Singh, the party's parliamentarian from Siwan. In Banka, MP Giridhari Yadav could not ensure the victory of his brother Laldhari Yadav, who lost to RJD's Ramdeo Yadav.

The fifth Assembly seat in these by-elections was that of Kishanganj, which was won by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Kamarul Hoda, who beat the BJP's Sweety Singh by 10,204 votes. The seat was previously held by Mohammad Jawed of the Congress and fell vacant after he was elected to the Lok Sabha. The Congress opted to field his mother, Sayeda Banu, but she finished a poor third.

