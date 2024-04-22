'Not Banned, 1 Product Recalled In Singapore': Spice Brand Everest Amid Row

Everest said its Singapore importer has been asked to temporarily hold a product (Representational)

Spice brand Everest refuted reports that its products have been banned in Singapore and Hong Kong after food regulators in Hong Kong and Singapore reportedly red-flagged a cancer-causing ingredient in certain products of two popular Indian spice brands - MDH and Everest.

"Everest is not banned in either country," the company's spokesperson said, further clarifying, "Singapore's food safety authority referred to Hong Kong's recall alert and asked our Singapore importer to recall and temporarily hold the product for further inspection."