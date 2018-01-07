Not Authorised Anyone To Speak For Rajinikanth, Says Fan Association

The association also made it clear that "official views on matters of importance will be disclosed only after the announcement of his (Rajinikanth) political party."

All India | | Updated: January 07, 2018 00:17 IST
The fan association says views expressed by Rajinkanth supporters don't reflect its official position.

Chennai:  The All India Rajinikanth Fans Association today said it has not authorised any individual to speak in TV debates on its behalf.

According to a release from VM Sudhakar, Administrator of the association, some individuals were appearing in TV channels as supporters of the actor and were "expressing their personal views in debates."

"It is informed that All India Rajinikanth Fans Association/Rajini Makkal Mandram has not authorised any such individuals to appeal in TV debates on its behalf and views expressed by them do not have our endorsement," it said.

The views expressed by such individuals "do not reflect our official position in such matters," it added.

"As stated by our leader Rajinikanth on December 31, 2017, we once again clarify that official views on matters of importance will be disclosed only after the announcement of his political party," the release added.

Announcing his political entry December 31, Rajinikanth had said he would launch his own party which will contest all 234 constituencies in the next state assembly polls.

