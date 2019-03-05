'Not A Game Of Marbles': VK Singh On Casualty Figures Of Air Strike

Union Minister VK Singh also criticised Congress's Digvijaya Singh over his comment on Pulwama

Union Minister VK Singh today slammed the Congress for demanding casualty figures of the Balakot air strike as "waste of time", adding it was not a "game of marbles". The Minister of State for External Affairs said no proof is given about action by the armed forces, and asked whether anybody had got proof during the wars since 1947.

Opposition parties had on Monday criticised BJP chief Amit Shah for claiming 250 casualties in the Indian Air Force strike in Balakot, asking how did he get hold of such top secret information.

On the casualty figures, the union minister said, "One way is to go there and count and come back. Secondly, what the information you have, you can assess it (figure) and that number is told to the people. Exact figure will be known only when you are there. This is not a game of marbles. This is a serious matter. Any action by the forces, no proof is given," he said.

On Congress leader Digvijaya Singh describing the Pulwama car bombing as an "accident", the former Army chief said, "With due respect, I would like to ask Digvijaya Singh, whether Rajiv Gandhi's killing was a terror act or an accident?"

The BJP minister said the air strike on a camp of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed showed the decision-making strength of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We have never taken such a decision since 1947, going deep inside (striking in Pakistan), which is a big decision. It showed India's state of mind in the fight against terrorism. A big decisive turn has come and has come under a leadership," he said.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday cited the international media, claiming there was no proof of terrorist losses in Balakot.