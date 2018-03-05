BJP Has Emerged As All-India Party, Says Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister

He said that he was confident that the BJP would win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The aim of the party is to make India "Congress free, Communist free", the chief minister said.
Replying to a question, Mr Thakur said there was no question of scrapping Section 118 of Tenancy and Land Reforms Act which barred all non-agriculturists from buying land in Himachal Pradesh.
He said that the matter is open for debate and suggestions are welcome.
