BJP Has Emerged As All-India Party, Says Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also said he was confident BJP would win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections (File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the excellent performance of the BJP in north-eastern states indicated that it has emerged as an all-India party.He said that he was confident that the BJP would win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The aim of the party is to make India "Congress free, Communist free", the chief minister said.Replying to a question, Mr Thakur said there was no question of scrapping Section 118 of Tenancy and Land Reforms Act which barred all non-agriculturists from buying land in Himachal Pradesh. The government proposes to simplify the rules and is not contemplating any change in the Act, he said.He said that the matter is open for debate and suggestions are welcome.

