More Chills Ahead As Cold Wave Conditions Grip These States. Details Here

Dense fog covered thenational capital, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan

Delhi and parts of north India woke up to numbing cold with the weather department predicting cold wave conditions to prevail over the next few days.

Temperatures have dipped in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi over the past week with the onset of cold wave.

In Delhi, the mercury plunged to 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday - three notches below normal, while dense fog covered Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan.

Most parts of these states witnessed minimum temperatures in the range of 3 to 7 degree Celcius, officials said, adding that low visibility due to foggy weather affected road and train movement at several places.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (Met), foggy conditions were likely to prevail in Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till December 27.

In Kashmir, cold conditions further intensified as the minimum temperature dipped several degrees below the freezing point. The intense cold conditions led to freezing of water supply lines in many areas as well as the freezing of the interiors of the Dal Lake.

