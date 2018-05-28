North India Swelters Under Heat Wave, Rain Forecast For South, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh apart from Delhi are reeling under the heat wave.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Maximum temperature is expected to shoot up to 43 degree Celsius in Delhi today. Delhi: The national capital again woke up to a hot morning today and humid too as northern India continues to grapple with heat wave. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degree Celsius at the Meteorological Dept's surface observatory in Safdarjung where forecast for Delhi's weather is conducted.



Weather office has predicted a clear sky for the day and the mercury is expected to shoot up to 43 degree Celsius. Heat wave



the entire north India continues to swelter under heat wave. "Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at many parts of West Rajasthan; some parts of East Rajasthan and at one or two pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch and Vidarbha," the Weather office said in an advisory today. As per the Met Department forecast, heat wave will prevail in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh through the week.



Jammu recorded the hottest day and night of the season on Sunday. The maximum temperature recorded in the Jammu and Kashmir winter capital was 42.5 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal during this part of the season, a spokesperson of the Meteorological (MeT) department was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



In Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi was the hottest with mercury soaring to 46.6 degrees Celsius. In Rajasthan, Barmer was the hottest where the maximum temperature was recorded above 46.5 degrees Celsius.



However, people in many parts of the country can look forward to a respite. The weather office predicts the arrival of Southwest monsoons in India by June 1 and heavy rain is in the forecast for today in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshwadweep. "Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Lakshadweep and at isolated places over Kerala; heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Andaman & Nicobar Islands," the IMD advisory said.



"Squally wind speed reaching 4050 kmph gusting to 60 Kmph very likely along & off Kerala and Karnataka Coasts, over and around Lakshadweep area and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Kerala and Karnataka Coasts and over & around Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands," the advisory further reads.



(With inputs from PTI, IANS)



The national capital again woke up to a hot morning today and humid too as northern India continues to grapple with heat wave. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degree Celsius at the Meteorological Dept's surface observatory in Safdarjung where forecast for Delhi's weather is conducted.Weather office has predicted a clear sky for the day and the mercury is expected to shoot up to 43 degree Celsius. Heat wave will persist in Delhi this week as maximum temperature hovers above 40 degree Celsius. Not just Delhi, the entire north India continues to swelter under heat wave. "Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at many parts of West Rajasthan; some parts of East Rajasthan and at one or two pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch and Vidarbha," the Weather office said in an advisory today. As per the Met Department forecast, heat wave will prevail in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh through the week.Jammu recorded the hottest day and night of the season on Sunday. The maximum temperature recorded in the Jammu and Kashmir winter capital was 42.5 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal during this part of the season, a spokesperson of the Meteorological (MeT) department was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.In Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi was the hottest with mercury soaring to 46.6 degrees Celsius. In Rajasthan, Barmer was the hottest where the maximum temperature was recorded above 46.5 degrees Celsius.However, people in many parts of the country can look forward to a respite. The weather office predicts the arrival of Southwest monsoons in India by June 1 and heavy rain is in the forecast for today in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshwadweep. "Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Lakshadweep and at isolated places over Kerala; heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Andaman & Nicobar Islands," the IMD advisory said. "Squally wind speed reaching 4050 kmph gusting to 60 Kmph very likely along & off Kerala and Karnataka Coasts, over and around Lakshadweep area and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Kerala and Karnataka Coasts and over & around Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands," the advisory further reads.(With inputs from PTI, IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter